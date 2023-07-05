Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Standby generator in fiery explosion at the University of Pretoria

A standby generator exploded and caught fire at the Economic and Management Science campus of the University of Pretoria. Picture: Supplied/ Tshwane Emergency Services

A standby generator exploded and caught fire at the Economic and Management Science campus of the University of Pretoria. Picture: Supplied/ Tshwane Emergency Services

Published 1h ago

Share

A standby generator exploded and caught fire at the University of Pretoria’s Economic and Management Science in Tshwane.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said they were alerted to the incident just after 8.30am on Tuesday.

Mabaso said the explosion caused the generator to burst into flames. There were no reported injuries.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to find one of the two generators on fire and immediately began firefighting operations.

“The fire was subsequently extinguished. No one was injured and no structural damages to nearby buildings in Tshwane were reported.

More on this

“The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined. The impact of loss of one of the generators has not yet been communicated by the university authorities,” said Mabaso.

In another similar incident last month, a driver of a petrol tanker carrying 40 000 litres of 93 octane petrol, was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the tanker and it exploded on the N1 highway near Botha Avenue in Centurion.

Mabaso said firefighters who rushed to the scene, could see smoke and flames from several kilometres away from the incident.

He said upon arrival firefighters found a tanker that was lying on its side and engulfed by fire.

“They, together with law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services, immediately closed off the N1 direction south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange,” Mabaso said.

IOL

Related Topics:

fireexplosion accident and incidentHigher EducationUniversity of PretoriaCity of TshwaneUniversitiesSafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe