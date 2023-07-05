Standby generator in fiery explosion at the University of Pretoria

A standby generator exploded and caught fire at the University of Pretoria’s Economic and Management Science in Tshwane. Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said they were alerted to the incident just after 8.30am on Tuesday.

Mabaso said the explosion caused the generator to burst into flames. There were no reported injuries. “Firefighters arrived on scene to find one of the two generators on fire and immediately began firefighting operations. “The fire was subsequently extinguished. No one was injured and no structural damages to nearby buildings in Tshwane were reported.

“The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined. The impact of loss of one of the generators has not yet been communicated by the university authorities,” said Mabaso. In another similar incident last month, a driver of a petrol tanker carrying 40 000 litres of 93 octane petrol, was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the tanker and it exploded on the N1 highway near Botha Avenue in Centurion. Mabaso said firefighters who rushed to the scene, could see smoke and flames from several kilometres away from the incident.