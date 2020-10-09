Steel firm managers appear over alleged possession of R25m Transnet property

Johannesburg – Suspicious non-ferrous metals which were scheduled to be transported and recycled at a steel and manufacturing company at Alrode in Alberton has led to the arrest of two men for items valued at R25 million.

The plant and operations managers of the steel and manufacturing company in Alberton appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today for the alleged possession of infrastructure material – which included big trail jumpers, contact wires, overhead cables, railway tracks and springs – Transnet identified as being their property.

The duo, aged 45 and 28, were charged for contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 and Second Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009.

’’A multi-disciplinary approach driven operation by Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Department, supported by Transnet, resulted in a swift arrest of plant and operations managers of a steel and manufacturing company in Alberton for possession of infrastructure material,“ the Hawks said in a statement on Friday.

’’The investigation team followed up on intelligence regarding suspicious non-ferrous metals scheduled to be transported and recycled at a steel and manufacturing company at Alrode in Alberton on yesterday.