File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Joburg residents have been left frustrated and confused by the changing weather patterns experienced in Johannesburg on Thursday morning. Residents woke up to cloudy, cool conditions with a little bit of sun in some parts of the city after days of high temperatures and very little rain.

The SA Weather Service forecast a cloudy Thursday morning, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers from Thursday afternoon. The minimum temperature was forecast at 15 degrees while the maximum at 31 degrees.

Many took to social media to complain about the changing weather in a short space of time, with users urging the weather to "make up its mind" on whether it would be in summer or winter.

Even the City of Joburg's Public Safety department entered the fray, offering tips to residents as they wait for SA Weather to "sort out" Joburg weather's "identity crisis".