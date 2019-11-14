File picture.

Pretoria - A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing, issuing and selling Zimbabwean and South African driver’s licences, asylum-seeker temporary permits and passports, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] said on Thursday. "A joint operation comprising of the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit, crime intelligence, the local criminal record centre and Kuruman public order police led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national on Tuesday for alleged fraud," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Undercover transactions aimed at gathering evidence were conducted with the suspect, and he was subsequently arrested.

Mnisi said the man was charging amounts varying from R1 000 to R2 500 for the fake documents.

The accused made an appearance in the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, and the matter was postponed.