File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - A 51-year-old suspect linked to R2.5 million fraud has been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. The suspect was nabbed Monday night in Berea, Johannesburg.

It is alleged that Tshenelo Company was awarded a tender by the Ga-Segonyana Municipality in August 2016 and upon completing their tasks the company was expecting a payment amounting to R2.5 million.

It however transpired that the company’s banking details were changed and the money was paid into a false account.

The Hawks said the suspect was expected to appear in Kuruman Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

