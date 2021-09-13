Suspected ATM robber arrested with bullet in head at hospital after claiming to have been a hijacking victim

Johannesburg – A Soshanguve robbery suspect who was shot in the head in what he and his co-accused claimed to have been a hijacking has been arrested while receiving medical treatment He underwent surgery at the weekend to remove a bullet from the back of his head after allegedly being involved in a shoot-out with a police officer on Friday afternoon, Sinoville police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said.

Police had been alerted when a hired Datsun Go covered in bullet holes arrived at the Netcare Montana hospital at noon. They arrested the injured suspect, who was transferred to a state hospital under police surveillance, and his alleged accomplice while they were seeking medical treatment. The duo were allegedly among four suspected robbers who had targeted an elderly woman in Soshanguve, who had been withdrawing money at an ATM. “The suspect underwent surgery where a bullet was removed from the back of his head,” said Van Dyk. ’’He is currently in ICU under police guard. As soon as he’s evaluated and assessed, he will be taken into custody.”

Commenting on the robbery, Van Dyk said: “On Friday afternoon, four men robbed a woman at gunpoint in Soshanguve. A police officer on duty who witnessed the robbery responded. The suspects opened fire and he responded by firing shots at their vehicle.” Van Dyk said when the suspects arrived at the hospital to seek treatment, their story didn’t add up. “The suspects pretended to be victims of a hijacking. The story they told investigating police officers did not add up and kept changing,” Van Dyk said.

“By further investigation, police received information about the earlier robbery and could connect the suspects to the robbery and shoot-out.” “We thank the community and Montana hospital, working closely with the SAPS, for this recent success,” said Van Dyk. The two other suspects are being hunted and investigations continue.