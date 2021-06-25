Suspected robbers flee empty handed after Gauteng cop foils cash-in-transit heist robbery

SUSPECTED cash-in-transit heist robbers fled without a cent after a Gauteng traffic police officer single-handedly foiled the impending robbery at Greenstone Mall in Edenvale. It is believed the robbers had rammed one of their vehicles filled with explosives into the cash van.

However, the officer arrived and a shoot-out ensued between him and the robbers who then fled without having taken any money. According to Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Maremane, it was one of their officers attached to the special patrol unit who foiled the robbery. Maremane said the officer was patrolling on the R25 Road next to Greenstone Mall on Friday when he was approached by a member of the public, who then tipped him off of a robbery that was taking place at the mall.

The officer went to the mall and upon arrival the armed suspects allegedly started shooting at the officer who then returned fire. A shootout ensued and the robbers then fled. “Upon further inspection, the officer noticed that a cash-in-transit van belonging to Cash Solutions was involved in an accident by a grey BMW. The officer found both the BMW and a Lexus suspected to be used by the robbers.” Maremane said explosives were also found in the BMW that had rammed into the cash van.

“The suspects are still at large and investigation continues at this stage.” The Gauteng traffic police has applauded the officer’s bravery. “The Gauteng traffic police would like to commend the officer for stopping the cash-in-transit suspects in their tracks to commit robbery in Greenstone. This demonstrates our unwavering zeal to root out crime in the province,” Maremane said.