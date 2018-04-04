Johannesburg - A female Johannesburg, Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot dead outside her home in Soweto on Wednesday morning, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said.

"It is with profound sadness that, this morning, I have learnt of the loss of another JMPD officer to senseless crime. My deepest condolences go to the families, friends and colleagues of our fallen colleague," Mashaba said.

"In the early hours of this morning, officer Ayanda Zulu was leaving her home in Soweto when she was confronted by two suspects. She was shot twice during the incident and the suspects fled with her 9mm firearm and two magazines. Working together with the [South African Police Services] SAPS, the JMPD are leaving no stone unturned to ensure we find these criminals."

Mashaba said that member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Public Safety, Michael Sun, was calling for a specialised task team to be formed between the Johannesburg and Tshwane Metro Police Departments as well as the South African Police Service.

This task team will be responsible for investigating the murders of all metro police officers.

"I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of this fallen officer and I will ensure that as the Department of Public Safety, we do all in our power to find and hold the culprit(s) to account” says MMC Sun.

"Today's loss of one of our own is another strong reminder that we cannot stand idly by and do nothing as criminals terrorise our communities."

