Suspects nabbed for ’demanding R20k bribe’ from resident to install her meter box

Johannesburg - Three men, pretending to be working for a company that does business with City Power, have been arrested for allegedly soliciting a R20 000 bribe from a Joburg resident.

The three were expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly demanding the money to install her electricity meter that City Power had removed.

Allegations are that the suspects approached the resident, pretending to be from an independent contractor who provides electricity reconnection services to City Power.

They are believed to have told the resident that they would install her meter to her property if she paid them R20 000.

City of Joburg’s Lucky Sindane said that when the men approached the resident, City Power had removed her electricity box from the pavement and put it inside the yard of her property to protect its cables from being stolen.

City Power was a process of installing an electricity meter to the property when the suspects made their move, Sindane said.

“The complainant then contacted the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) department and a sting operation was then set up working together with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).”

The men were later arrested.

Sindane said the City would like to commend the resident for refusing to be part of any corrupt activity and for reporting the matter to the GFIS.

“Corruption has no place in the City, and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.

“The City would also like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through the City’s 24hour tip-off hotline 0800 002 587 or visit the GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein,” Sindane said.

IOL