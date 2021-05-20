Suspects wanted for robberies in Joburg and Durban found with guns at Sandton hotel

Johannesburg - Three men who were wanted for robberies in Durban and Johannesburg were found at a Sandton hotel where they were later arrested.

The men were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The firearms allegedly found in their possession were confiscated.

Xolani Fihla, of the Joburg metro police, said the metro officers, together with the Johannesburg North Crime Intelligence and FNB Investigations, received information of the three suspects who were on the police’s radar for crimes committed in Johannesburg and Durban.

“Members proceeded to a hotel in Sandhurst, Sandton, where the suspects were resting in two different rooms.

“The hotel staff assisted the team to access the rooms where three suspects were apprehended and three unlicensed firearms, a 9mm Browning, a Barreta, and a Glock with the serial number filled off, and ammunition were recovered,” he said.

Fihla said the three suspects who claim to be fon Durban, were detained at Bramley police station. They were due to appear in court this week on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and armed robbery.

A few days ago, the suspects behind the Khayelitsha shooting that left 13 people dead were arrested at a hotel in Sea Point, Cape Town.

