Johannesburg - Suspended Eskom chief information technology officer Sean Maritz has resigned with immediate effect, the power utility said on Thursday.

Maritz was suspended in January pending an investigation into allegations of impropriety.

He was first placed on temporary suspension but this was later converted into a permanent suspension.

Eskom in a statement confirmed it had received a resignation letter from the suspended chief of information technology.

"Maritz’s resignation comes against the backdrop of serious charges of misconduct that were levelled against him, that would have been adjudicated at his disciplinary hearing scheduled for 8 - 9 March 2018.

"The disciplinary process to hold Maritz to account for any proven wrongdoing can no longer be pursued in light of clear legal precedent that a resignation by an employee unilaterally terminates the employment relationship."

Eskom added that it had accepted Maritz’s resignation but it, however, "reserves all its rights to institute legal action in respect of any damages that the company may have suffered arising from his actions at Eskom, and to enforce its legal rights under the Pension Funds Act".

"The board of Eskom remains committed to its mandate to root out malfeasance and maladministration as a critical foundation to restoring transparent and effective governance," the utility said.

IOL