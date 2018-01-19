Johannesburg - Two foreigners, a Tanzanian and a Mozambican, have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Johannesburg Central, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

Johannesburg Central police arrested the two suspects, aged 23 and 27, for a robbery at the corner of Pritchard and Nugget streets, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

It was alleged that two men robbed a 57-year-old man. The victim was approached by the two men, one of whom threatened him with a knife. They fled with his cellphone and watch.

"Police came to his rescue and apprehended the suspects right on the spot. [The] knife and belongings of the victim were recovered from them." The investigation was continuing and the two arrested men would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, Mbele said.

African News Agency/ANA