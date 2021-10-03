Taxi driver arrested for ploughing through cyclists in Jo’burg

Rustenburg – A minibus taxi driver was arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide after he hit two cyclists in Gallo Manor north of Johannesburg on Sunday, Johannesburg metro police said. “A 50-year-old cyclist male was dragged by the minibus taxi. The driver of the taxi tried to flee from the scene but was prevented from doing so by two security guards,” spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

“The 50-year-old cyclist was declared dead on the scene." The other cyclist was taken to hospital. Netcare 911paramedics said the 50-year-old was crushed by the taxi then dragged for over half a kilometre before the taxi was stopped by members of the public.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics found the cyclist still trapped underneath the taxi and required the fire and rescue services to use hydraulic tools to free the cyclist. “The man sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. The second cyclist, also an adult male, was treated on scene and once stabilised was rushed to hospital by ambulance for further care,” Herbst said. The driver of the taxi was not injured. In a separate accident in Kyalami, a motorcyclist was injured after a collision with a vehicle on the corners of Woodmead Drive and Dytchley Road in Barbeque Downs, Kyalami.

“Medics found that the driver of the motorcycle had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. Once stabilised, the patient was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said. In the Western Cape, Herbst said a 10-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after a speeding car struck her down on the corners of Botfontein and Bottelary Road in Kraaifontein, Cape Town. “The patient was treated on the scene by paramedics and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.”