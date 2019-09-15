Johannesburg Metro Police have arrested a taxi driver who crashed his vehicle into the Johannesburg Zoo wall on Jan Smuts Avenue. Photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro police have arrested the driver of a minibus taxi who crashed his vehicle into the Johannesburg Zoo wall on Jan Smuts Avenue, leaving 16 passengers injured, some seriously, on Sunday morning, paramedics said. The crash took place while roads were cordoned off for a road-running event in the area, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics from two branches arrived at 10.30am to find multiple services in attendance. One seriously injured woman was treated using advanced life support interventions before being transported to a private hospital for further care.

Four other adults were treated by ER24 medics and transported to Hillbrow Clinic for further care. Eleven other patients, including one baby and one child, were treated by other services on the scene.

The exact cause of the accident was unknown, but the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

