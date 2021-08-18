Taxi owner and driver gunned down in Jeppestown

JOHANNESBURG – A taxi owner and his driver are two of the three people who were found dead on the streets in Jeppestown with gunshot wounds all over their bodies. The grim discoveries were made on Monday evening.

Gauteng police Captain Mavela Masondo said in the first incident, two people were found murdered at about 6pm at the corner of Beacon Street and Albertina Sisulu Road, Jeppestown. On arrival, he said, officers found a stationary Toyota bakkie with the body of a man with gunshot wounds inside. “The second victim, also with gunshot wounds, was found at about 20 meters behind the bakkie. The paramedics were called and both victims were declared dead at the crime scene.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed although it is suspected to be related to taxi violence since the deceased were identified as a taxi owner and his driver,” said Masondo. ER24’s Ineke van Huyssteen said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle showing no signs of life. A second man was found lying outside of the vehicle also showing no signs of life, she said. “Both had sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.”

An hour later, police were called to another scene about 3km away. There, they found the body of a man with gunshot wounds on the streets. Van Huyssteen said while they were busy at the first scene, they were alerted to another shooting incident on Hout Street. She said when they arrived at the scene they found a man lying next to the road.

“Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” she said. Masondo said preliminary investigations suggest that the man was shot and killed following an altercation with three men who had accused him of stealing a cellphone. Masondo said no one has been arrested for the three murders and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.