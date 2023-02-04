Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed the shooting incident that took place on Friday at Kagiso Senior Secondary School. It is claimed that a man gained access into the school through the main gate when it was opened for a car to drive in.

Story continues below Advertisement

The patroller responsible for manning the gate tried to stop him but he did not cooperate. The man proceeded to the admin block and demanded to see the principal. He was told that the principal was in a meeting and would not see him at that time. He then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed a teacher in the hand, prompting another teacher to allegedly fatally shot the man.

Learners were converged into the school hall and were addressed but were later released because they became restless. “Our Psycho-Social Unit will be dispatched to the school on Monday to offer counselling to all the affected learners and teachers,” said the Gauteng Department of Education in a statement on Friday. Kagiso Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya told Krugersdorp News that the staff was in a meeting in the staff room when the suspect entered.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He allegedly held the staff hostage while wielding a knife,” Sibiya said. The Kagiso police are investigating the incident and have opened an inquest docket. IOL