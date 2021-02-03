Tech bus used to trace and test for Covid-19 in Ekurhuleni

Johannesburg – The partnership between the Department of Health and Shout-It-Now, a non-profit organisation, which sponsored its technology-enabled bus for Covid-19 early detection efforts in the Ekurhuleni metro, was a boost for the region. The organisation said the bus was a big help in efforts to curb the spread of the virus in Ekurhuleni during the second wave. The bus was used to test those returning to the province from January 1-15. Department of Health data shows that there were more than 22 000 Covid-19-related deaths from December 1 to January 31, which means in just two months there were more deaths than in the first eight months of the virus being in South Africa – March to November 2020 – when just over 21 900 people died. In its January communique, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), said there was evidence to show the virus was spreading faster during the second wave compared to the first wave in June and July.

It said during the first wave the weekly incidence peaked at 138.1 cases per 100 000 people, while in the second wave, starting in mid-November, it peaked at 228.9 cases per 100 000 people.

Shout-It-Now said the bus was also used to conduct Covid-19 tests, the results of which were communicated by SMS in 48-72 hours.

Dr Albert Machinda, an HIV expert, researcher and chief operating officer at Shout-It-Now, said the organisation’s field staff had worked alongside health officials to ensure that all people returning to the province were screened.

“Additionally, our staff, where appropriate, provided information on HIV and gender-based violence, both of which are exacerbated by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown,” said Machinda.

He said the organisation’s buses were key to reaching communities that needed assistance.

“By partnering with the DoH, we could use our mobility and technology to support their efforts at a time when health-care facilities are under pressure,” said Machinda.

Terrance Magoro, the chief director of the Ekurhuleni Health District, said they had embarked on an aggressive screening and testing initiative to curb the spread of the virus in Gauteng.

“Roadblocks formed an important part of this strategy and in this instance, Shout-It-Now supported the district at one of the roadblocks we had set up, together with law enforcement, from January 8-15.

“Testing for Covid-19 helped to identify and isolate infected individuals in order to prevent further community spread at a time when holidaymakers were returning to the Ekurhuleni district and Gauteng,” he said.

