Technical problems put brakes on train services in parts of Gauteng

Pretoria - Metrorail has temporarily suspended some services in Gauteng due to technical problems relating to diesel locomotives. The diesel locomotives are currently being used for the hauling of commuter trains due to the unavailability of overhead traction equipment (OHTE), some of which was extensively vandalized and stolen during the prolonged lockdown period.

“The train services affected by the suspension are lines operating between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria, and the recently introduced second train operating between Leralla and Johannesburg,” said acting Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Tony Games. He said the train services between Naledi and Johannesburg and the trains between Leralla and Elandsfontein have not been affected and were operating according to schedules. “The Leralla-Elandsfontein service has been extended to Germiston, to allow commuters to access economic opportunities,” said Games.

“Metrorail management is working around the clock to speedily resolve this challenge. Metrorail would like to sincerely apologise to its valued commuters and employers about this temporary suspension.” Last year, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said economic sabotage should be the charge that criminals who vandalise and steal railway equipment face when they are arrested. He said the charge of theft for vandalism of railway equipment was just not working.