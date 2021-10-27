Tembisa 10: SA Twitter reacts in dismay after probe reveals mom’s ordeal
Cape Town – South Africans have taken to the social media platform Twitter to express their dismay after the Independent Media group on Wednesday presented findings from its investigations, including one by advocate Michael Donen SC, into the saga of missing decuplet babies and the treatment of their mother, Moliehi Maria Sithole.
The findings presented by Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé showed that Sithole, also known as the ’Tembisa 10 mom’, was indeed pregnant and underwent a Caesarean section recently.
This was confirmed by professional obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Mpho Pooe, who also attended Wednesday’s press conference called by Independent Media.
In June, Independent Media reported on the birth of the babies, but the story was dismissed as fake news in some quarters, amid reports of a cover-up by health authorities.
On Wednesday, Twitter users were quick to react to the findings of the investigation, with many expressing shock at how Sithole had been treated.
The hashtag #Tembisa10 was one of the top South Africa trends on the social media platform.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions.
