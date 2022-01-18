NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
Naledi Chirwa, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) trended on Twitter after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’.
Naledi Chirwa, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) trended on Twitter after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’.

The EFF’s 28-year-old Naledi Chirwa called Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’ and now Twitter is divided

By Robin-Lee Francke Time of article published 23m ago

Share this article:

CAPE TOWN – Naledi Chirwa, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) trended on Twitter after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’.

This comes after the Presidency posted a Tweet with an extract from Ramaphosa’s weekly message to the country on Monday.

He highlighted the events which took place this year from the passing of Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to the Parliament fire and the contents of the state capture report that were released.

Ramaphosa condemned the corruption and the Presidency tweeted this with a caption which read: “We need to protect our Constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the South African people of their hard-won freedom (sic)”.

MORE ON THIS

To which Chirwa, reposted the Tweet and wrote: “You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves.

“It won’t be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (sic)”.

This has caused an uproar between tweeps as many agreed with Chirwa saying she has the right to exercise her right to speech, however, many felt her to be disrespectful of Ramaphosa, the presidency and some even resorting to xenophobia. Many also called her a hypocrite as she has in the past shown respect to controversial Malawian pastor, Shepherd Bushiri who has been accused of rape and fraud.

[email protected]

IOL

social mediaEFFSouth AfricaCyril Ramaphosa

Share this article: