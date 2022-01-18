The EFF’s 28-year-old Naledi Chirwa called Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’ and now Twitter is divided

CAPE TOWN – Naledi Chirwa, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) trended on Twitter after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’. This comes after the Presidency posted a Tweet with an extract from Ramaphosa’s weekly message to the country on Monday.

He highlighted the events which took place this year from the passing of Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to the Parliament fire and the contents of the state capture report that were released. You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana. https://t.co/rmooatRufu — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022 Ramaphosa condemned the corruption and the Presidency tweeted this with a caption which read: “We need to protect our Constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the South African people of their hard-won freedom (sic)”.

You can't take this Bushiri worshipper serious pic.twitter.com/LlI62fdf82 — Freedot (@freedot1902) January 17, 2022 To which Chirwa, reposted the Tweet and wrote: “You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. “It won’t be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (sic)”. They miss her in malawi she must go there and say mfana ke mfana to the Malawian president pic.twitter.com/CWLXd4JSsX — Casanova (@DlalaChampion) January 17, 2022 This has caused an uproar between tweeps as many agreed with Chirwa saying she has the right to exercise her right to speech, however, many felt her to be disrespectful of Ramaphosa, the presidency and some even resorting to xenophobia. Many also called her a hypocrite as she has in the past shown respect to controversial Malawian pastor, Shepherd Bushiri who has been accused of rape and fraud.