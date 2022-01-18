The EFF’s 28-year-old Naledi Chirwa called Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’ and now Twitter is divided
CAPE TOWN – Naledi Chirwa, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) trended on Twitter after she called President Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’.
This comes after the Presidency posted a Tweet with an extract from Ramaphosa’s weekly message to the country on Monday.
He highlighted the events which took place this year from the passing of Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to the Parliament fire and the contents of the state capture report that were released.
You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana. https://t.co/rmooatRufu— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022
Ramaphosa condemned the corruption and the Presidency tweeted this with a caption which read: “We need to protect our Constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the South African people of their hard-won freedom (sic)”.
You can't take this Bushiri worshipper serious pic.twitter.com/LlI62fdf82— Freedot (@freedot1902) January 17, 2022
To which Chirwa, reposted the Tweet and wrote: “You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves.
“It won’t be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (sic)”.
They miss her in malawi she must go there and say mfana ke mfana to the Malawian president pic.twitter.com/CWLXd4JSsX— Casanova (@DlalaChampion) January 17, 2022
This has caused an uproar between tweeps as many agreed with Chirwa saying she has the right to exercise her right to speech, however, many felt her to be disrespectful of Ramaphosa, the presidency and some even resorting to xenophobia. Many also called her a hypocrite as she has in the past shown respect to controversial Malawian pastor, Shepherd Bushiri who has been accused of rape and fraud.
We need to protect the same constitution that made us landless, excluded us from economic activity, the same constitution that failed Marikana widows, the same constitution that failed Life Esidimeni victims. This CODESA settlement constitution should be challenged— Sello Baloyi (@sellobaca) January 17, 2022
Naledi Chirwa is example of everything wrong with us. Too much freedom and no discipline 🤷♀️— Jo (@DrJude9) January 18, 2022
As a leader of the country and of Naledi, It would be a great display of leadership if Cyril came out to denounce the xenophobic attacks on Naledi. No matter our feelings of him, he remains the first citizen and CIC of the republic. He must act it.— Venus Flytrap (Dean’s Top Achiever) (@vumiley) January 18, 2022
Naledi Chirwa is very disrespectful and downright trashy in her behaviour to the office of the Presidency. We cannot allow culture of insults and trashy behaviour to go unchecked.— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 17, 2022
Good night fighters. Naledi we love you girl. Keep up the excellent work that you are doing. #MfanaKeMfana pic.twitter.com/zdg0cFOoBr— 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 🇿🇦 (@KETSO_4LIFE) January 17, 2022
Respect is earned. Ageism does not work in politics. Y'all disrespect people all the damn time but preach morals when it is your faves. Leave Naledi alone. pic.twitter.com/STzB0UbDPV— LADY M³💜 (@MapulaMokgosang) January 17, 2022
Julius once called the President a bastard and now Naledi calls him a little boy. We expect our leaders to have political maturity especially in a time of coalitions, but they cannot even seem to even respect each other as human beings let alone opponents in politics pic.twitter.com/dINxctV8cL— Ago 🇸🇳 (@agobakwe_m) January 17, 2022
