File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - With just hours to go before South Africans swing back into the doldrums of uninvited power outages with load shedding, for Joburg residents, four hour blackouts are back. This means, for Thursday night, between 9pm and 12.30am, the Soweto, Auckland Park, Randburg, Lenasia and Roodepoort areas, will be plunged into darkness.

The power utility Eskom had confirmed earlier on Thursday it would implement Stage 2 load shedding between 9pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday due to "system constraints" and "depleting emergency resources".

The areas 7A, 3B will be affected first, between 9pm and 12.30am.

7A - Auckland Park, Soweto, Lenasia, Randburg areas

Specifically: Armadale, Armadale Ext, Auckland Park, Bushkoppies, Campus Square, Crosby, Devland, Eldorado Estate, Eldorado Park, Eldorado Park Ext, Eldorado Park Ext 1&3, Eldorado Park South, Freedom Park, Goldev, Goudkoppies, Hurst Hill, Klipriviersoog, Klipriviersoog Estate, Klipspruit West, Kliptown, Lenasia Ext 10, Lenasia Ext 11, Lenasia Ext 13, Lenasia Ext 3, Lenasia Ext 5, Lenasia Ext 7, Lenasia Ext 8, Lenasia Ext 9, Melville, Nancefield, Nancefield Ext, Nancefield Industria, Newlands, Northcliff, NorthCliff Ext, Northcliff Ext 19, Oliefantsvlei, Race Course, Rietfontein AH, Rivasdale, Slovo Park, University of Johannesburg (RAU) and Westdene