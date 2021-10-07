These Johannesburg suburbs are getting load shed tonight

Johannesburg – Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night, which means a return of the blackouts, for the first time since July. Joburg City Power said it would implement load shedding from 10pm.

Some of the suburbs that had been scheduled for load shedding between 8pm and 10pm and who have since been spared from blackouts tonight include Atholl, Bramley, Greenstone, Yeoville, Modderfontein, Northriding, Houghton, and Sandhurst, to name a few. Some of the suburbs that will be affected in Johannesburg from 10pm include Auckland Park, Glenvista, Mayfair, Mondeor, Ennerdale, Kew, Finetown, Melrose Arch and Morningside. #Loadshedding #Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemeted from 22:00-05:00 Friday in the morning, and will again resume on friday night



Blocks 6 & 10 to be affected from 00:00- 02:30



Eskom said said that it had to implement load shedding in order to replenish its emergency reserves.

Eskom said load shedding will be implemented until Saturday. “Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented this evening, from 9pm until 5am, to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted in order to keep the lights on during business hours. This load shedding will be repeated on Friday night, from 9pm to 5am on Saturday,” Eskom said. Suburbs to be affected on Thursday night are as follows:

Block 5 10pm to 12.30am Allen Lakes, Allen Manor, Amalgam, Amalgam Ext, Aspen Hills, Auckland Park, Bassonia, Bassonia Rock, Braamfontein Werf, Brixton East (Mayfair), Cottesloe, Crosby, Crown, Crown Gardens, Crown Mines, Fleurhof, Garden City, Glenanda East of Glen Rd, Glenvista, Glenvista Ext, Homestead Park, Jan Hofmeyer, Kibler Heights, Langlaagte, Liefde n Vrede, Mayfair, Mayfair North, Mayfair West, Mayfield Park, Melville, Meredale, Meredale Ext, Micor Industrial, Milpark, Mondeor, Mondeor Ext, Mulbarton, Noordgesig, Paarlshoop, Pageview, Patlynn AH, Pennyville, Richmond, Ris Park AH, Rossmore, SABC, South Gate, Suideroord, Sunnyside, Tshepisong and Ext, Uitsaaisentrum, Vrededorp, Vredepark.

Block 9 10pm to 12.30am Abbotsford, Alexandra Ext, Alexandra South, Atholl, Athollhurst Ext, Birdhaven, Bramely, Bramley Gardens, Bramley North, Casey Park, Cheltondale, Chislehurston, Dunkeld, East Bank, Elton Hill, Ennerdale - Ext and Ext 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9, Ennerdale South, Fairways, Far East Bank, Finetown, Geluksdal, Glensan, Grassmere, Gresswold, Hawkins Estates, Hopefield, Houghton Estate, Houghton South, Hyde Park East, Illovo, Inanda, Kent Park, Kent View, Kew, Kiasha Park and Ext, Killarney Mall, Lawley, Lenasia South, Ext 1, 2, 4 and 7, Lombardy East (East Side), Lyndenhurst, Melrose, Melrose Arch, Melrose Estate, Melrose Ext 1 and 2, Melrose North, Mid Ennerdale, Migson Manor, Migson Triangle, Moodey Hill, Morningside, Mountainview, Norwood, Oaklands, Orchards, Raumarais Park, River Park, Riviera, Rosebank East, Sandhurst, Sunningdale, Sunningdale Ridge, Unaville, Wierda Valley, Winston Ridge and Wynberg.

The load shedding is expected to run between 9pm and 5am, from Thursday until Saturday. You can find the complete Johannesburg load shedding schedule here. * This article has been updated.