This iconic Star Wars character is coming to SA for Comic Con Africa

Johannesburg – Oh my goodness, oh! Star Wars fans are in for a treat as everyone’s favourite protocol droid, C-3PO is coming to South Africa for Comic Con Africa. While everyone’s second favourite droid R2-D2 won’t show its face, iconic actor Anthony Daniels, who portrays beloved C-3PO will be one of the guests at Comic Con Africa in September.

Anthony Daniels' portrayal of the golden protocol droid, C-3PO, in the Star Wars franchise has made him a household name worldwide. Since his first appearance in the original Star Wars film released in 1977, Daniels has portrayed the lovable droid in all nine episodes of the main saga. Yes, all nine, so haters of the prequels and the new trilogy have no reason to complain. His distinctive voice, performance and status-worthy quotes have made C-3PO a legendary character in the Star Wars universe.

During Comic Con Africa, attendees will have the chance to meet Anthony Daniels, maybe fanboy/fangirl for a moment, as well as obtain autographs or photos with the actor. Fans can also look forward to hearing his insights and stories from behind the scenes of the Star Wars movies. Other guests to grace us with their presence are anime YouTuber Akidearest and The Anime Man. More guests will be announced before the event. So much hype!

Comic Con Africa and Comic Con Cape Town has already had a number of A-list guests, such as ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle and ‘Stranger Things’ actor Jamie Campbell Bower. If international celebrities are not enough to get you, Comic Con Africa will feature interactive panels, exclusive merchandise, free-to-play gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions, and a host of eSports activities. This year’s Comic Con Africa will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from September 22 to 25.