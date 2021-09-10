This is how two murderers escaped from Sandton's Leeuwkop prison before kidnapping a baby

JOHANNESBURG: The two prisoners, who escaped from Sandton’s Leeuwkop prison, before robbing a house in Fourways, kidnapping a four-month-old baby and hijacking a double cab van, escaped by opening a hole in the fence at the prisons courtyard. This was revealed by the Department of Correctional Services on Friday, who said the escape of the murder convicted prisoners, Malibongwe Masondo and Luvo Mbali, was “a gross security breach”.

The prisoners escaped from Sandton’s Leeuwkop prison and have since been re-arrested, after they went on a rampage – robbing a house in Fourways, kidnapping a four-month-old baby, and hijacking a double cab vehicle. The prisoners were serving murder sentences of between 10 and 30 years between them. They were re-arrested after they crashed a double cab van they had hijacked, into a ditch in Diepsloot.

They had also kidnapped a four-month-old baby, at a Fourways house they robbed. The Diepsloot community, said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, attacked the prisoners after they crashed the hijacked vehicle into a ditch in the area. The four-month-old baby was taken to Fourways Hospital for treatment.

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo said they were continuing to investigate the gross security breach. “They escaped from the Correctional Centre’s courtyard by opening a hole in the fence. “Although the two inmates are back in custody, DCS is seriously disturbed by the incident and will ensure that the investigation leaves no stone unturned.

“The law will take its course in dealing with the two inmates and DCS will be working closely with SAPS, in ensuring that justice prevails for the victims who were tormented by these two, while they were on the loose,” said Nxumalo. He said the convicted criminals would face fresh charges of kidnapping, hijacking, and escaping from lawful custody. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended the police, JMPD, private security, and the Diepsloot community, for apprehending the suspects.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo provided more detail about the prisoners’ house robbery. “Two prisoners, at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility, managed to escape. The duo then broke into a house in Fourways, while the mother, her four-month-old infant, and domestic worker were at home. “The suspects robbed them of money at knife point, before fleeing the scene on foot with the infant.

The suspects proceeded to hijack a white Toyota double cab, near Helderfontein School, and drove towards Diepsloot. “JMPD officers on patrol spotted a suspicious Toyota double cab, driving at a high speed, and gave chase. The vehicle subsequently drove into a ditch, at R511 and Plum Street, Diepsloot. “When officers arrived on the scene, the community had already secured the infant and apprehended the two escapees,” said Masondo.