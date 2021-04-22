Three arrested with unlawful firearms in Joburg

Johannesburg - Joburg police along with railway police arrested three suspects who were in possession of unlawful firearms on Wednesday.

One of the suspects, police said, was apprehended while he was on his way to KwaZulu-Natal.

Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said police arrested three suspects between the ages of 28 to 42 at the Railway Park Station bus terminals and Wanderers Taxi rank on Wednesday.

He said police had been conducting routine stop and search operations when they noticed a suspicious individual carrying a travel bag.

“They searched him and recovered unlicensed firearm with no serial number and live rounds.

“While others were also busy on the other side of the bus terminals they apprehended a second suspect who was on his way to KZN. He was also arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm with no serial number and live rounds. “The third suspect is a taxi queue marshal who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with no serial number and live rounds as well,” said Mbele.

He said the three failed to produce firearm licenses and were arrested as a result.

He said the police would send the firearms for ballistic testing to determine if they were not used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.

Mbele said police investigators were proceeding and the suspects were expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court, where they would face possession of unlicensed firearm charges.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Perumal commended the police good for the arrests.

He said the arrest was key to solving crimes as firearms were used to rob and kill innocent people.

