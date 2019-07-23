File picture: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Meyerton in Gauteng that claimed the lives of five people, including three children. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene in Lynx street, Meyterton, shortly after 9pm on Monday night.

Firefighters had already been battling the blaze for some time.

"Three patients were retrieved from within the house while it was still alight, a further two were found after the fire had been extinguished. Unfortunately, paramedics found that the two adults and three children, including a six-month-old, had succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Meiring said local authorities remained on scene and were investigating.

