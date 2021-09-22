Three Gauteng family members appear in court for allegedly owing Sars R1.2m

Mzwandile Collin Nxumalo, 38, and his wife, Lebogang Dibakoane, 33, together with a brother, Sanele Nxumalo, 29, directors at Umnothozwide Enterprise CC, were granted R10 000 bail each, the Hawks said.

Three family members have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for alleged tax fraud.

They are accused of creating fraudulent invoices and submitted them to the SA Revenue Service relating to a R25 million payment received from the Department of Health in Gauteng to supply personal protective equipment (PPEs).

After the matter was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption and Commercial Crime Investigation teams in Germiston for further investigation, it was alleged that Umnothozwide Enterprise CC owed the Receiver of Revenue R1.2 million.

Warrants of arrest were issued for the three accused and the trio handed themselves in at the Hawks offices in Johannesburg on Monday. They were charged with fraud and for Contravening the Tax Administration Act.