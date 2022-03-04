Three hijacked trucks with goods worth over R8 million recovered in Gauteng

Rustenburg - Three hijacked trucks with goods worth over R8 million were recovered in Alberton, Gauteng police said. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the trucks were recovered on Wednesday, in Alrode, Alberton during a multi-disciplinary operation.

“According to a preliminary report the police obtained information on suspects allegedly linked to business robbery and truck hijacking incidents around the areas of Tembisa, Kempton Park and Daveyton,” Sello said on Thursday. “The information was swiftly operationalised and a team consisting of members from SAPS (SA Police Service), EMPD (Ekurhuleni metro police department) and JMPD (Johannesburg metro police department) proceeded to an identified address in Jetpark,” Sello said. “Upon arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene with three delivery trucks and goods after they allegedly held eight staff members and a security guard at gunpoint.”

Sello said information led the team to a warehouse in Alrode where two people, 36 and 40 years old, were arrested. “Police recovered three delivery trucks, two trailers, a light motor vehicle and goods worth over R8 million at the scene.The suspects are expected to appear before court soon.” Meanwhile police in Joburg said they have arrested a 28-year-old man for perjury.

Spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the man was arrested on Tuesday, after he reported a false case of robbery at the Joburg Central police station. “According to an initial report the man opened a false case of cellphone robbery. He alleged that he was robbed of his cellphone, a Huawei Blush Gold Nova 8 worth R11 000 on Monday, 28 February,” he said. “Detectives accompanied the complainant to show them where he was robbed. The complainant then changed the facts of his complaint and told the police he was robbed somewhere else. The detectives then took him to view CCTV footage and the complainant refused. He told the police he was robbed at a tavern in Maboneng precinct.”