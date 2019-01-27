Three people died and another was seriously injured when a car collided with a tanker truck and burst into flame in Ekurhuleni, paramedics said. Picture: Supplied/ Netcare 911

Ekurhuleni - Three people died and another was seriously injured when a car collided with a tanker truck and burst into flame in Germiston in Ekurhuleni, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 10.40pm on Saturday night to reports of a collision on the R554 Van Dyk Road in Rondebult, Germiston, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a car and a heavy tanker truck were involved in a collision, resulting in the car bursting into flames on impact.

"Three occupants of the car sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene; another sustained serious injuries. Once stabilised, the patient was transported to hospital for further assessment," Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)