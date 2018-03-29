Three people have been killed and two others wounded in a shootout in Joubert Park, Netcare911 paramedics said. Picture: Supplied/Netcare911

Johannesburg - Three people have been killed and two others seriously wounded after an unknown gunman opened fire on them at Wanderers long-distance taxi rank near Joubert Park in central Johannesburg, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they were closing in on the suspect.

"We have opened three dockets for murder and two for attempted murder. According to the information we have received, one man opened fire at the Wanderers taxi rank last night killing three people and injuring two others. We have not made any arrest yet," Masondo said.

Masondo added that the police did not know the motive for the shooting yet and that they were investigating.

Netcare911 paramedics responded to the scene and said on Friday that the shooting happened just before 10pm.

"At approximately 21h50 [on] 29 March 2018, Netcare 911 responded to a shooting in Wanderers, Johannesburg last night. On arrival, Netcare 911 attended to three men with minor to moderate injuries and three other men were unfortunately declared dead on scene due to fatal injuries sustained," it said.

"The reasons for the shoot-out was not yet known to our Netcare 911 paramedics."

African News Agency/ANA