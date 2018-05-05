Three people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision on the R82 in Vereeniging during the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: ER24

Vereeniging - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision, after which one car caught alight on the R82 in Vereeniging during the early hours of Sunday morning, Gauteng paramedics said.

"Paramedics from ER24, as well as Midvaal and Vereeniging fire departments, arrived on the scene at about 1pm where they found one vehicle well alight and another with extensive damage," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

"Two people were trapped in the burning vehicle and there was nothing that could be done for them. Both sadly died in the fire. A third person, ejected from the second vehicle, was found with fatal injuries. A woman and a man were found on the scene with moderate injuries. Both were treated for their injuries and transported to nearby hospitals for further care. The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known."

In another crash, at about 3am, paramedics treated a man who sustained serious injuries when his vehicle crashed into a tree alongside Beethoven Road in Vanderbijlpark. He was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Sebokeng Hospital for further treatment, Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA