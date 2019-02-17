File photo: ER24

PRETORIA - Three people were killed and another was seriously injured when a car veered out of control and rolled on the N1 south at the Botha off-ramp in Centurion in Tshwane on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5am they found three people lying outside of the vehicle on the grass, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"It is believed that they were ejected. Two of the patients had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. The other patient had sustained serious injuries. Paramedics also found a patient trapped inside the vehicle. The patient had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene."

ER24 transported the seriously injured patient to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)