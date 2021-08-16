Three KZN men shot and killed while driving on Gauteng highway

JOHANNESBURG: Three men were shot and killed while two others were injured when they were ambushed on the N3, next to the Rand Airport bridge in the east of Joburg. The incident happened at about 9pm on Sunday and the motive for the attack is not yet known.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Mahubele said they received a report of a shooting in progress and had rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, he said, officers saw a white Toyota Etios that had collided with the embankment. “On further investigation, it was discovered that two males, who were sitting at the back seat, were shot dead. There were bullets holes in the vehicle and the back window was broken as well,” said Makhubele.

Makhubele said a man at the scene told police that he was a passenger in that vehicle. “He said they were coming from Ladysmith (in KwaZulu-Natal), going to Johannesburg, and there were five of them in the vehicle. The driver was also shot and injured. “According to the witness, they were shot at by the occupants of a white sedan car and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said they arrived at the scene to find a light motor vehicle against the barriers in the right lane. “Two men were found inside the vehicle, while another was found lying outside. A fourth man was found on the opposite side of the road,” said Meiring. Meiring said paramedics assessed the men and found that the two men inside the car had already succumbed to their numerous gunshot wounds.

He said nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead, while the two other men were in critical condition. “Paramedics treated the two and provided them with advanced life support. Once treated, the men were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. “Unfortunately, one of the critically injured men succumbed to their injuries at the hospital,” said Meiring.