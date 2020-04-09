Three Pretoria cops arrested after demanding R7000 lockdown bribe from motorist

Tshwane Metro Police officers arrested three of their own for alleged bribery and corruption on Thursday afternoon.



The three police officers were deployed in the Tshwane

CBD on Thursday when they stopped a vehicle that was driven by a foreign

national.

The officers threatened to impound his vehicle as he was not allowed

to drive around during the lockdown.

It is alleged that they demanded R7 000 to let him off the hook.

The foreign national asked that the officers follow him to his home

in Bronkhorstspruit where he would give them the money.

The officers followed him home. When they arrived in Bronkhorstspruit,

they left his vehicle at a nearby garage. They went to his home where

they were allegedly given R3 500 before they returned to the garage.

The local Bronkhorstspruit TMPD officers received a tip-off about the

alleged corruption and they rushed to the garage.

When they got there, they found the officers who allegedly could not

account for the money found in their vehicle.

SAPS members also arrived on the scene and the three members were

arrested for corruption.

Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said an internal investigation

has also been opened. The three officers are in custody and will

appear in court soon.

“The TMPD does not condone any form of corruption by its members. Any

official who is found to be corrupt will be dealt with decisively,” he

said.

