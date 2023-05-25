Three SA Police trainees test positive for cholera

Durban - The SAPS has confirmed that three police trainees at the police training academy in Hammanskraal have tested positive for cholera. The Department of Health tested 71 trainees on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Major General Mathapelo Peters said one of the three members who tested positive was admitted to hospital for further medical treatment. “The rest were treated for minor symptoms. Academy personnel are monitoring the situation closely for any other infections.” Peters said the SAPS management had started delivering bottled water to police trainees at the police training academy in Hammanskraal.

“This follows a visit to the academy by the national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, on Monday.” The national commissioner had led a delegation of senior management from the National Head Office on an urgent visit to the police training academy in Hammanskraal, to assess the impact of the cholera outbreak on the academy and to put measures in place to ensure the well-being of the trainees. The police said the Hammanskraal training academy accommodated around 469 police trainees who were undergoing detective training programmes.

“To this extent, a water purification system has been installed for the benefit of trainees and personnel, while taking precaution against the consumption of tap water amidst reports of water contamination in the Hamaanskraal area. “This system is tested every quarter, with regular water sampling conducted by the City of Tshwane… (Its) last visit was on 18 May 2023. The latest results are yet to be obtained from the City of Tshwane.” Peters said that in the event of medical emergencies, standard procedures would be followed.

“An ambulance can be summoned should the need arise, while the services of medical doctors in proximity to the academy are utilised should there be a need. “Duty officers function around the clock, with standby officers available for after hours emergencies.” During his visit to the academy, Masemola said: “We are treating what is happening in this area as very serious and this visit demonstrates our commitment to look after the well-being of all our members, including trainees.”