Soweto - Three pupils at a Soweto school have been suspended after a Grade 8 female pupil was raped at orientation camp, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed on Tuesday. According to the department, the incident happened at Fons Luminis Secondary School's induction camp in De Deur over the weekend.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the suspension of the three pupils over the incident and that the incident had since been reported to the local police station.

He also confirmed that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the school on Tuesday morning and address pupils following the incident.

"Our psychosocial team will provide counselling to the victim and other pupils accordingly," Mabona said.

* This is a developing story