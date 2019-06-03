Members of the South African Police Service(SAPS) are investigating a case of murder, this follows after a pupil at Forest High School in Turffontein, was stabbed to death. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A Grade 8 pupil stabbed to death outside a Turfontein high school was among three boys allegedly attacked by a fellow schoolmate, the Gauteng Department of Education said on Monday. Earlier, reports emerged that the 18-year-old pupil was stabbed outside Forest High school, in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rushed to the scene following reports of the incident and announced that classes would be suspended in the wake of the incident.

The department in a statement has since confirmed that the suspect also attacked two other pupils, aged 18 and 15.

"It is alleged that the 20 year-old Grade 11 male pupil stabbed three fellow pupils, an 18 year-old Grade 8 pupil (male) who sadly died on the scene.

"The other two male pupils, aged 18 and 15 were rushed to a local hospital after sustaining injuries. The said two pupils are receiving the necessary medical attention," the department's Steve Mabona said.

Mabona added that examinations at the school have been temporarily suspended for about 48 hours.

The department's psycho social unit team will continue conducting necessary counselling for affected pupils.

Gauteng police's Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to Timeslive that a murder case and two cases of attempted murder had been opened. No arrests have been made.