Three women killed in Lenasia crash

DURBAN - THREE women were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a car crash on the N12 in Lenasia yesterday. ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, said paramedics rushed to the scene, near the Nancefield bridge, and found the car lying on its side in the centre median of the highway.

"Three women were found with fatal injuries. Sadly, paramedics could do nothing for them, and they were declared dead on the scene," he said. Vermaak said another woman was found with serious injuries and later rushed by ER24 to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Meanwhile, six people were injured in two separate crashes in Pretoria on Saturday.

Vermaak said paramedics arrived on a two-vehicle crash on Lynnwood road in Equestria, where they found a 34-year-old woman outside her vehicle. "Upon assessment, paramedics found that she sustained a serious fracture to her upper leg. She was treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care," he said. In the second crash, a father and his three sons were injured in a two-car crash on the N1 near the R101 onramp.

A father and his three sons were injured in a crash on the N1 near the R101 onramp Picture: ER24 "A 40-year-old man, along with his three sons, aged between seven and 11-years-old, was treated and later transported to a nearby hospital. A woman, believed to be their mom, declined to be transported to the hospital," he said.