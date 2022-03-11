TikTok sensation tries to brighten up the mood of load shedding with his parodies

Cape Town - With everything already knocking South Africans down, Eskom is what broke the camel’s back this week when it announced the ever-dreadful load shedding. But, one South African influencer, Sed Pillay has decided to see the light in this dark moment and has opted to bring citizens together in laughter as they resonate to his parodies on TikTok.

Social media has loved his content so much, Pillay decided to produce three parodies on load shedding and just what South Africans are feeling. In his sound of silence parody (originally by Simon and Garfunkel) which was posted in November, Pillay goes: “Hello darkness my old friend Eskom has done it once again. We thought that things were going all too well. Elections came and now it’s gone to hell”.

In the latest video published on Thursday, Pillay took on the “L-O-V-E” song by The Hit Crew. Social media users are loving the content, with many thanking him for making their ‘Eskom dark days’ a bit lighter. When asked why parodies, he said: “I usually do musical parodies and the idea came because of load shedding”.