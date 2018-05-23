A toddler was killed in a shack fire in Benoni on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A toddler has been killed in a shack fire in the Benoni agricultural holdings, paramedics said on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said when paramedics arrived at around 7am, they found that the boy had sustained fatal burn wounds.

“Unfortunately, he was declared dead by ER24 medics in the room of the shack that caught alight. The toddler's sister, a girl believed to be 12-years-old, did not sustain any injuries in the fire."

Local authorities will be investigating further.

African News Agency/ANA



