Photo: IANS

PRETORIA - Former South African Police Service (SAPS) head of technology management service, Lieutenant-General Adeline Shezi and two family members appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud and corruption. Shezi was suspended in November last year following allegations of fraud.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), warrants of arrest were issued against 49-year-old Shezi and family members Tshepo Khoza, 39, and Matilda Khoza, 63.

They appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud and corruption amounting to just over R1 million, said Ipid acting national spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

"Shezi and her family members are on bail of R1000 and are expected to be back in court on February 7, 2020," he added.