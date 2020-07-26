Total of 445 433 coronavirus cases, 6769 deaths in SA

Cape Town - South Africa on Sunday recorded a cumulative total of 445 433 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 6769 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 265 077 which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%.

Of the 114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 7 were from Eastern Cape, 29 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu Natal, 30 from Western Cape, 34 from Limpopo and 2 from Northern Cape.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 11 245 more cases were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

Gauteng still has the most confirmed cases with 160154 or 36% of the country’s total. The Western Cape has a total of 92079 cases, the Eastern Cape has 73585, KwaZulu-Natal 64061, Free State 16482, Limpopo 7076, Mpumalanga 11008, North West 17338, while the Northern Cape has 3600 confirmed coronavirus cases.