Tshwane man allegedly killed wife and called cops to report that she had been murdered

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has arrested a 56-year-old man for the murder of his 53-year-old wife in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

“Police were called by the suspect who alleged that he found his wife robbed and murdered in their house. Police proceeded to the scene and called the paramedics that certified the woman dead after she was found with head injuries,” said Masondo. “ A preliminary investigation was conducted and led to the arrest of the husband as the suspect. He is expected to appear at Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Friday, 21 January 2022.” Last year, a 39-year-old Limpopo man, Lesetja Mogau Chaba, was jailed by the High Court in Polokwane for murdering his wife and making it look like a suicide.

At the time, Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Chaba was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering his wife, Lerato Ntjana Chaba. “The court found that on 25 January 2019, the accused murdered his wife by hanging her with a rope in their RDP house at Lebowakgomo Section S, making it look like a suicide,” said Mojapelo. “He, thereafter, left and went to his parents’ house at Seleteng gaMphahlele. While at his parents' house, he then contacted his neighbours, alleging that he is trying to contact his wife, and there was no response.”