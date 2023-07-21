Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink calls for calm amid Rand Water supply shortage protests

In light of recent water shortages due to Rand Water's failures, Cilliers Brink, Mayor of the City of Tshwane has called on Rand Water to address supply challenges as soon as possible. The mayor has also called for peace and calm amid water shortage protests. This week, the City has yet again experienced severe water shortages in Soshanguve and Mabopane leading to some protest action by frustrated residents.

Brink said: “The situation has now reached levels that are simply not acceptable. Rand Water is in crisis and it’s affecting us negatively as they are a bulk supplier providing the City with over 70% of its water supply. “We understand the community’s frustrations, the City is fighting to hold Rand Water accountable for its shortcomings such as no formal communication regarding maintenance schedules. Currently, Rand Water has embarked on maintenance work at its Hartebeeshoek reservoir which supplies our Soshanguve L reservoir,” Brink said. Also, the water utility had assured the City that water flow to the Soshanguve reservoirs would be supplied through a bypass method, but has failed to do so.

The city has now deployed water tankers as an interim solution while Rand Water restores supply. Rand Water's Board Chairperson has been notified of the concerns, and the Minister of Water and Sanitation has also been included in the correspondence. According to the City, Rand Water expects the maintenance work to be completed over the weekend. “I must also emphasise that these supply challenges are not related to our Rand Water debt, we are not under any credit control action. We have a payment plan in place which we intend to honour. We need Rand Water to also play its part, provide us with its telemetry data (reservoir levels), warn us of possible supply interruptions, and communicate planned maintenance,” said Brink.