Cape Town - Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga was reportedly hijacked in Midrand in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Msimanga told News24 that he had been out with friends and that he was hijacked leaving the restaurant.

He said that two men held him at gunpoint and "wanted to take me with them."

Msimanga had reportedly given his bodyguards the night off.

"Hijacked earlier today : Mercedes Benz CLS 250 grey. Reg FT 43 XH GP. The car belongs to Mayor @SollyMsimanga - hijacked in Midrand" RT @Abramjee ^TK pic.twitter.com/o3STa2nu5B — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 26, 2018

The armed men took off with the silver Mercedes Benz CLS 250 which had a tracking device.

This is a developing story.

IOL



