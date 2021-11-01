Twelve injured in 24 hours in Gauteng

Cape Town – ER24 had its hands full, after at least 12 people have been injured during this long weekend, on roads in Gauteng. On Monday, at least nine people were left injured, after a five vehicle pile up in Vanderbijlpark.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two taxis and three light motor vehicles were involved in the crash, at the intersection of Barrage and Rossine Roads. “ER24 and other services arrived at 12pm to find the five vehicles in the middle of the busy intersection. “Several people were seen walking around, while a man was trapped in a light motor vehicle, wedged between two taxis.

“Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the man from the car. Once released, medics assessed the patients and found that all nine had sustained minor to moderate injuries. “Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” Meiring said. The injured patients were treated on the scene and were transported to nearby health facilities for further care.

In a separate incident, two people were injured after a fire broke out in an informal settlement in Extension 9, Lenasia, on Sunday. Just after 8pm, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find firefighters battling the blaze, which had broken out in three informal structures. “Medics assessed several people that had been around the settlements and found that two people had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. “The patients were treated and transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care,” Meiring said. In an unrelated incident, a biker was involved in a hit-and-run accident, in Boksburg, on Sunday.

According to Meiring, the man was left critically injured after he was knocked off his motorbike, along the Elisabeth and Ridge intersection. ER24 arrived at the scene after 9pm and found the man lying in the middle of the road, near his motorbike. The vehicle that hit the man was not found at the scene.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and was in a critical condition. The man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before being transported to Oliver Tambo Memorial Hospital for urgent care,” Meiring added. [email protected]