Twitter reacts to the reality of South Africa's lockdown regulations
CAPE TOWN - South Africans are coming to grips with the magnitude of a national lockdown after a number of ministerial briefings on Wednesday in order to provide clarity on what we can and cannot do during the lockdown.
The major reality is that, for many, a lockdown means curbing their way of life in a manner that most people have never experienced before.
In terms of public transport, the amended regulations published on Wednesday, said public transport was prohibited, except for those rendering essential services.
“All commuter transport services including passenger rail services, bus services, taxi services, e-hailing services, maritime and air-passenger transport is prohibited, except bus services, taxi services, e-hailing services, and private motor vehicles for purposes of rendering essential services, obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, funeral services, and to receive payment for grants,” the regulations read.
No dog walks, no jogging, no purchasing of alcohol and no purchasing of food from restaurants will be allowed during the 21-day lockdown, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Wednesday afternoon as well.
THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED
We're only three months into 2020.— Masego Madiba (@MadibaMasego) March 25, 2020
𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗦.
I swear it feels like it's been 3 years.#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/fPRlmqCwm6
So guys Gyms are taking thier money vele? During this #SouthAfricaLockdown WTF pic.twitter.com/VcB8WQH6S2— 🐊Son of an Anchor ⚓🇿🇦 (@MmphoMcGift) March 25, 2020
Imagine if bheki cele was the president yooh#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/Gks0CeKfPE— Karabo (@KR_KHUNOU) March 25, 2020
Why are we acting like we're being punished. I don't think some people realize that this is happening to save our lives. We're in a crisis. As a country, sisenxakini because nikhe nibe muncu. 😕#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/DEgRiw9lvA— Buhle (@BuhleSiziba) March 25, 2020
When I see my neighbor going to walk their dog#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/lZnxeowDOr— Birthday 2 April 🎈 (@imo_lately) March 25, 2020
Go to Constitutional Court and demand to jog and walk your dogs. #21daysLockdown #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/Lc1OxlCjoA— 🌚 (@simplythandeka) March 25, 2020
#SouthAfricaLockdown.to think about it people won't owe each other money after the lockdown we starting from scratch pic.twitter.com/bf1DMcTeNs— imani Kwinda (@Imani11253419) March 25, 2020
Vele vele am not gona eat kota for 21 days? 😥 #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/Vlu3sFjcsP— Sipho Nkosi (@siphonkosibuhle) March 25, 2020
#SouthAfricaLockdown i miss Thabo Mbeki, there would be no shutdown, we would be eating beetroot right now pic.twitter.com/YZGGvOXHOV— firstborn (@njabulock8) March 25, 2020
I bought 24 savannahs for the lockdown then my roommate bought 72 buds and laughed at me I think I need to buy more tomorrow. 😔#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/Mks0Np4DeM— A Noble Tsonga Kid (@Tsonga_kid) March 25, 2020
#AlcoholFreeSA over my dead body. Alcohol is life. Tell Bheki Cele that he's late. Some of us got stock to last us post quarantine #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/GwUrRQwtjm— Theo (@Theo_Kganyago) March 25, 2020
South African after 2 days of the #SouthAfricaLockdown #AlcoholFreeSA pic.twitter.com/h6IL0Es3Cy— Voltymore (@Voltymore) March 25, 2020
Our leaders are either out of touch with reality or they just don't gove a fuck, you can tell by how Mbalula is speaking💔 #COVID19SouthAfrica #21daylockdown #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/jDPX47WfBK— Kgotsofalang P (@Kingpshabba) March 25, 2020
Stocked up for #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/0CPCOvb2WB— Morgatron🤖 (@MondliBotha) March 25, 2020
IOL