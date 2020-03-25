Twitter reacts to the reality of South Africa's lockdown regulations

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are coming to grips with the magnitude of a national lockdown after a number of ministerial briefings on Wednesday in order to provide clarity on what we can and cannot do during the lockdown.

The major reality is that, for many, a lockdown means curbing their way of life in a manner that most people have never experienced before.

In terms of public transport, the amended regulations published on Wednesday, said public transport was prohibited, except for those rendering essential services.

“All commuter transport services including passenger rail services, bus services, taxi services, e-hailing services, maritime and air-passenger transport is prohibited, except bus services, taxi services, e-hailing services, and private motor vehicles for purposes of rendering essential services, obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, funeral services, and to receive payment for grants,” the regulations read.

No dog walks, no jogging, no purchasing of alcohol and no purchasing of food from restaurants will be allowed during the 21-day lockdown, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Wednesday afternoon as well.