Twitter weighs in: Is R500 enough for 'girlfriend allowance'?









File picture: Pixabay Cape Town - Many South Africans welcomed payday - and bulging wallets - with open arms, but that did not stop money from trending on Twitter. On Tuesday, 'R500' and 'girlfriend allowance' trended for hours as a debate raged about whether R500 was enough of an allowance for a girlfriend. Coming at the tail-end of the month of love, the conversation quickly became heated as people tried to put a price on their happiness. While some Tweeps slammed the amount, saying it was 'too little' and accused the boyfriend of being 'cheap', others questioned why the woman should be getting an allowance in the first place.

Comprehension on this app is nonexistent.



If a man asks for your time to get to know you, which becomes an inconvenience in your day, he shouldn’t expect you to inconvenience your pockets too.



But getting R500 just because you his hun? Huge difference. https://t.co/S8DY8CxZvv — BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) February 25, 2020

I dare everyone who says R500 is too little to randomly send R500 to someone today. — Bang (@MsMabala) February 25, 2020

Honestly, I don’t mind that R500 allowance every month.

It’s a lot. 😭 — Nobuhle Ngwane (@_buhlengwane) February 25, 2020

If you are gonna send me R500, please don't reference it as a "girlfriend allowance"... rather call "lunch money".



R500 allowance doesn't make sense, even my nails don't cost so little. — Mrs. Kokota® (@DineoDeeMash2) February 25, 2020

You know the Cyril economy is tough when girlfriend allowance is down to R500. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ec26tFpUZp — Sue Nyathi (@SueNyathi) February 25, 2020

So y'all are saying R500 isn't a lot 🙄 Hebanna!



A boyfriend is not your bank!#R500#KeaDrive — IamSwati #KeaDrive (@iamswati_s) February 25, 2020





i’m someone who appreciates the tiniest gestures, i cry when my boyfriend buys me mc donald’s, so R500 as girlfriend allowance? yoh i’d marry him. — IG: crystalzii (@crystalziii) February 25, 2020





“R500 fela? I could spend that in 2 hours”... must be great tweeting from a place of privilege and not considering the economy of the country. — BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) February 25, 2020

Soon after, #ThingsYouCanGetForR25 took Twitter by storm, as South Africans weighed in on what can be bought with R25. It is believed the trend started after the girlfriend allowance debate.

A public Taxi Card so that you can jump the queue. #ThingsYouCanGetForR25 pic.twitter.com/3eeW77HwDD — Mr Masindi Sir (@Mr_Masindi) February 25, 2020

#ThingsYouCanGetForR25



I can buy myself 1.5GB from telkom and login to twitter 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/uExO3hzCuT — Harry Mabusela 🇿🇦 (@Harry_shuf) February 25, 2020

#ThingsYouCanGetForR25 Our economy is so high that with R25 you can only get bread and tell my friend you're short of R1 to buy Coke with the change. pic.twitter.com/stj1WVWbeY — Cellular ⚽ (@robzinterris) February 25, 2020

Literally streetwise 2 for my birthday 🙃 all I want is food 😭😭#ThingsYouCanGetForR25 pic.twitter.com/VYAvlu2lcC — NgwanyanaWaMotswana (@MsLekoma) February 25, 2020

