Cape Town - Many South Africans welcomed payday - and bulging wallets - with open arms, but that did not stop money from trending on Twitter.
On Tuesday, 'R500' and 'girlfriend allowance' trended for hours as a debate raged about whether R500 was enough of an allowance for a girlfriend.
Coming at the tail-end of the month of love, the conversation quickly became heated as people tried to put a price on their happiness.
While some Tweeps slammed the amount, saying it was 'too little' and accused the boyfriend of being 'cheap', others questioned why the woman should be getting an allowance in the first place.