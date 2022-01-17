Two arrested after they are found in possession of metro police uniform

Johannesburg - Edenvale police arrested two suspects after they were allegedly found in possession of a metro police uniform and house-breaking tools. The arrest came after police were conducting a routine crime prevention patrol on Sunday afternoon.

“SAPS members detected a suspicious-looking vehicle and conducted a search. The search led the police to recover metro police uniform pieces and house-breaking tools,” police said. The duo are expected to appear in court soon. In a separate incident in Alberton, police together with the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and local security companies arrested four suspects who attempted to rob cyclists of their bicycles in Raceview.

Two suspects were arrested by security officers, while the other two fled the scene. The two suspects who fled the scene were later apprehended in Brackenhurst. A search at the house led police to recover drugs, suspected stolen property, ammunition and security equipment such as alarm beams and CCTV cameras.