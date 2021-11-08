Two day water cuts in Soweto, Randburg, Johannesburg inner city next week, says Rand Water

Johannesburg - Rand Water has announced planned water outages which will will last for over 54 hours (over two days) in parts of Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort, Langlaagte and the inner city of Johannesburg. In a statement released late on Monday night, just hours after the power utility Eskom plunged South Africans into Stage 4 load shedding blackouts, Rand Water said it would be working on its bulk water supplies at the Vereeniging water purification plant.

“As a result the purification plant will not be operational on 15 November 2021 from 5am for a period of 54 hours. “This will unfortunately impact on water supply from the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station to the South of Johannesburg CBD, Northern and Western areas as supply will be reduced by 25%,” said Rand Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela. Mavimbela said water supply from Swaartkoppies system to the Johannesburg CBD would be reduced by 50%.

“Water supply reduction will result in poor to no water supply during peak water demand periods in most high laying and high demand areas. “Stationary and roaring water tankers will be made available where feasible to reduce the impact to consumers,” she said. Rand Water has provided a list of suburbs that will be affected by the water shortage which is set to last over two days. Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township,Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding. Langlaagte/Southdale: Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville,Westbury, Claremont, Triorf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Maytair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext).

Soweto Areas: Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena Klipspruit ,Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo,Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit. Johannesburg CBD: